Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juls drops his Much Awaited Debut LP “Leap of Faith”

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

British born Ghanian producer, Julian Nicco-Anna popularly known as Juls has finally dropped his much anticipated Debut LP titled “Leap Of Faith“.  The 8-track project features tops acts like Burna Boy, LAX, Maleek Berry, Odunsi The Engine, Nonso Amadi, Moelogo amongst others. Get “Leap Of Faith” here 

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.