Juls drops his Much Awaited Debut LP “Leap of Faith”
British born Ghanian producer, Julian Nicco-Anna popularly known as Juls has finally dropped his much anticipated Debut LP titled “Leap Of Faith“. The 8-track project features tops acts like Burna Boy, LAX, Maleek Berry, Odunsi The Engine, Nonso Amadi, Moelogo amongst others. Get “Leap Of Faith” here
