Juls Producer’s “Leap Of Faith” debut album is out now – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2017


Juls Producer's "Leap Of Faith" debut album is out now
Containing 9 tracks, the album features new school artists Odunsi, Nonso Amadi, Maleek Berry and Santi among others. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · "Leap of Faith" by Juls play. Juls – "Leap of Faith".
