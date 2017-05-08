Juls Producer’s “Leap Of Faith” debut album is out now – Pulse Nigeria
|
Juls Producer's "Leap Of Faith" debut album is out now
Pulse Nigeria
Containing 9 tracks, the album features new school artists Odunsi, Nonso Amadi, Maleek Berry and Santi among others. Published: 5 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · "Leap of Faith" by Juls play. Juls – "Leap of Faith".
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!