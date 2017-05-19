Jumabee – Bolli Ft Coco Ice & Elly Man
This particular vibe has been greatly missed but this talented heads brought it back alive and you can imagine what this song sounds like especially when it has the music machine Jumabee on the hook and ex BB NAIJA house mate and lyricist Coco ice with a blend of Ellyman’s Jamaican flavour which sounds irresistible..Without […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
