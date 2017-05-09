Jumo boosting Uganda’s financial inclusion via mobile phones

Jumo is a microcredit financial services firm that recently partnered with Airtel Uganda to offer mobile loans in Uganda. Ronald Wakabi, the company’s manager for Uganda spoke to The Independent’s Julius Businge about this partnership and the industry in general.

How is your recent partnership with Airtel Uganda going to impact financial services sector in Uganda?

Over 80% of our customers are first timers when it comes to accessing banking services. We are offering the product called Wewole, allowing Airtel customers to save and access micro-loans through Airtel Money account.

Our role in this partnership is to provide back-end software that determines customer’s credit worthiness based on usage patterns while Airtel Money provides a platform from which money can be borrowed. Our software enables us to use behavioral data from mobile usage to offer financial services.

Jumo’s credit assessment method is based on individuals’ mobile telephone usage information including calling records, airtime usage, data purchases and mobile money transactions.

Jumo has a money lenders license to operate in this area of business. Customers are borrowing between Shs8, 000 and Shs500, 000 at a processing fee of 8%.

Airtel Money agents are also our clients and are borrowing between Shs100, 000 and Shs1, 000,000 at 6.7% processing fee per month. We will reduce processing fee for customers that are compliant.

How fast would this partnership contribute to the growth of Uganda’s financial sector and economic growth prospects?

There are millions of Ugandans that would want to obtain financial support in form of small loans in banks but banks target big customers. We have observed in other markets that when people access small loans, they are able to purchase goods and services and that boosts market activities. Some are able to get involved in group savings and start businesses and employ others. They start small and grow big. We expect this to happen in Uganda.

What is your success story in the rest of the markets in line with this kind of service?

Our headquarters are based in South Africa but we have operations in Uganda-the latest market on our list, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia. The reception has been good in these markets and we expect to grow more. This is a paperless, safe and fast [service] that targets clients who are unbanked.

Mobile phone services are prone to many risks involving financial transactions. How prepare are you to ensure that your growth target is not affected by this?

We have just started this in Uganda and so far nobody has complained. Our business is built on trust. When one takes a loan from us, we urge him/her to pay it on time so that other people can also benefit. Experiences in other markets have shown that reliable services to customers coupled with affordable rates is key to supporting growth of this service.

What is your reading on the-would be near future innovations in the financial & telecommunication sectors?

The mobile phone is going to be the answer to most financial questions in our life. It used to do voice calls. It did and does internet. Now it is facilitating money transactions. We are going to see more people joining telecommunication platforms to do all these functions. The industry players will of course respond to the needs of the players regarding smaller and bigger amounts of loans processing in the case of mobile loans among other innovations.

How do you respond to sections of people that argue that a partnership like this one threatens the survival of formal financial institutions?

We are partners in this. We are not here to compete with anybody. We are here to extend financial services to sections of people who are not directly in banking and other formal financial institutions. Uganda has 24 commercial banks and a good number of other financial institutions. There are operational challenges that makes it hard for them to reach majority of the 35 million people who could bank or access formal financial services.

What other bigger socio-economic benefits of this service to mobile phone users?

We are promoting financial inclusion. Majority of Ugandans are outside the formal financial services sector and our service comes in handy to bridge that gap. We are serving our old mothers and fathers who are not in any way connected to formal financial institutions. We are also creating jobs directly and indirectly.

What in general terms constitutes good leadership/management of a prospering business entity?

Work as a team. Equip your workers with skills that suit the market they are involved in. motivation is key and design policies that are result oriented.

And lastly what new solutions should Ugandans expect from you in the coming years?

We are new in Uganda but we will study trends regarding the service that we are currently offering and come up with solutions that benefit the population. We are discussing with financial institutions to see if we could make partnerships that are in line with our business to benefit most of the population.

