Jump into Lagos lagoon for saying North must rule Nigeria if Buhari dies – Omokri attacks Junaid Mohammed

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has betated second republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed for saying should anything happen to President Muhammadu Buhari, the north will insist on being in power till 2027. The lawmaker, had recently said, “If anything happens to Buhari the north will insist on being in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

