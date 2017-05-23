Pages Navigation Menu

June 12 fixed for the hearing of 26 months unpaid Salaries

The ruling in a case of alleged unpaid 26 months salaries instituted by Agboghoroma Olufemi against the Accountant-General of the Federation will be heard on June 12 as fixed by the National Industrial Court, Abuja, Olufemi, who retired from the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria in June 2015, sued the Accountant General of the Federation …

