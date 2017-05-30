Pages Navigation Menu

June 12 now public holiday in Ondo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 30, 2017


June 12 has become a work-free day in Ondo State under the present administration, in honour of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief MKO Abiola. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who spoke yesterday in Akure at …
