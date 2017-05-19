Jurgen Klopp: says Liverpool can compete for players, with or without Champions League place – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Jurgen Klopp: says Liverpool can compete for players, with or without Champions League place
Telegraph.co.uk
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have the resources to go toe-to-toe with the rivals in the transfer market this summer as he looks to seal Champions League qualification. Klopp said the perception of his club has changed over the last 12 months and he …
Klopp 'very positive' over Firmino return
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will fight for victory against Middlesbrough
Live Premier League scores: Liverpool v Middlesborough, Arsenal v Everton, Manchester United v Crystal Palace
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!