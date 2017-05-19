Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool’s Champions League Chances

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked if the extra financial windfall from Champions League qualification can help attract more players to Anfield…

“Yes. I said before Champions League is a wonderful competition,” he said this morning.” Fans love it, players love it, managers love it.

“Of course you can earn a lot of money there. Money we didn’t have last year. That’s very interesting, it’s one part of it.

“But we are a club without financial problems, we are in a good position. We have money to spend but we always thought it made sense to think before we spend.

“We are working hard not only on the pitch.”

“We will be successful in the future but for this we need the players, of course. We have very good players and we need a few more. Even from outside Liverpool always looked a massive club. Chelsea has the money, Man City is now coming up – wonderful players, big signings – Man United is Man United, but we are a really interesting project. Everyone can see from outside. The mood is different, a few people are different, but the base is there.

“It is still the power and size of this club and then the perspective and that has changed, we feel it in the talks (with players). They have to see it, they have to feel it and they have to make a decision. We’ve made a decision before we go into the talks, of course, because that is always how it is because you commit 100%. Plan A player says ‘Aaah, sounds all good but..’, plan B you are not sure and plan C you have to decide when A and B are not there. That is really difficult but the players are really positive this year compared to last year because they have seen our way, our football and that is good.”

The Reds have the chance to book their place in next season’s competition this weekend when they host relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on the final day of the campaign.

Liverpool have only qualified for the Champions League in one of the past seven seasons.

