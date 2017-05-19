Jurgen Klopp Wants Steven Gerrard To Succeed Him As Liverpool’s Manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would be thrilled if club legend Steven Gerrard was his eventual successor.

Former Reds captain Gerrard returned to Anfield as an academy coach in February and in April he was named the manager of the U18s.

“I told him when I leave, or the club sack me, I don’t care of course who’ll be my successor, but I’d love that he’d be it.

“I’ll do everything I can to make sure he gets all the information he needs.

“Because, when you join a club you have a big responsibility for the future, and the future of this club needs legends like Steven Gerrard in decisive positions.”

‘[Gerrard] gave the club a lot and now we can give him the best education in this specific part he wants to work in, hopefully for the rest of his life.’

Gerrard career record

LIVERPOOL (1998-2015) Premier League : 504 appearances, 120 goals FA Cup : 42 apps, 15 goals League Cup : 30 apps, 9 goals Champions League : 87 apps, 30 goals UEFA Cup/Europa League : 42apps, 11 goals Other : 7 appearances, 1 goal Total : 710 appearances, 186 goals LA GALAXY (2015-2016) MLS appearances (including post-season): 36, 5 goals ENGLAND (2000-2014) Caps : 114, Goals : 21

