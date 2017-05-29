Pages Navigation Menu

Just few months to his graduation, OOU National Association of Science students’ president Adefuwa Christopher dies in fatal accident

Tragedy occurred yesterday as Comrade Adefuwa Christopher, the president of the National Association of Science Students (NASS), Olabisi Onabanjo University, died yesterday, in a fatal accident along Ile-Ife road, Osun State, while on his way back from Idanre Hills in Akure, Ondo State, after their excursion visit. Their bus was said to have collided with a […]

