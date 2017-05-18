Just In: Actress Moji Olaiya Dies

Nollywood star actress Moji Olaiya has been reported dead. She was 42 years old.

Multiple sources said she died of heart attack in Canada, where she gave birth to a baby girl in March. The baby was her second child. Her first daughter is 18 years old.

The beautiful actress, who had featured in many Yoruba and English movies married her second husband last year after the first one crashed in 2008.

She was the daughter of highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya. She was born in February 1975.

The post Just In: Actress Moji Olaiya Dies appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

