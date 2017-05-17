Just In: ‘Chibok Girl’ escapes from Boko Haram captivity

One of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls has escaped from her Boko Haram captors. The girl was found by government troops while she was escaping, Femi Adesina said, without giving details,BBC reports.

She was among 276 girls seized by Boko Haram from north-eastern Chibok town in 2014, sparking global outrage.

Illustration purposes

A total of 103 of the girls have been released so far, including 82 earlier this month in a prisoner swap.

The 82 girls, who met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on 7 May, are expected to be reunited with their families later this week.



They were escorted to a reception in the capital Abuja by armed soldiers, after a check-up at a medical centre.

We pray for more to follow….

