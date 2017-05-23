Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN | ISIS Claims Responsibility for Manchester Bombing, Threatens More Attacks

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for bombing a pop concert in the British city of Manchester and killing 22 people, including children.

The group said in a statement published on its social media channels that “one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs among the crowds,” and threatened more attacks. (AFP)

Details to come…

 

 

