JUST IN: Massive Shake up in Nigeria Customs Service

Posted on May 11, 2017

Following the statutory retirement of some members of Management, within the last three months, the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service has been reconstituted with appointments of four (4) Ag. Deputy Comptroller-Generals and seven (7) Ag. Assistant Comptroller-Generals. While re-constituting the new team, the Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) also approved slight […]

