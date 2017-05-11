JUST IN: Monday Igbuya, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Impeached

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Monday Igbuya has been impeached this morning during a session of the state House of Assembly session. Mr. Igbuya was immediately replaced with the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency,

Sheriff Oborevwori as the new speaker.

SaharaReporters learned Igbuya’s impeachment was signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the state’s legislative assembly.

The post JUST IN: Monday Igbuya, Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Impeached appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

