JUST IN: Reps In Rowdy Session As NASS Releases Breakdown Of Its 2017 Budget

The National Assembly on Thursday published its 2017 budget, increasing the cost from N115bn in 2016 to N125bn.

In the publication, it is understood that the total personnel cost takes N23,789,787,880; total overhead cost, N85,878,619,888; and total capital cost, N14,940,196,063.

A breakdown of the estimates shows that the National Assembly gets N14.9bn; Senate, N31.3bn; House of Representatives, N49bn; National Assembly Service Commission, N2.4bn; legislative aides, N9.6bn; Public Accounts Committee (Senate), N118.9m; Public Accounts Committee (Reps), N142.7m; general services, N12.5bn; National Assembly Legislative Institute, N4.3bn; and service wide vote, N391.3m.

The Senate is presently mulling the report by its Committee on Appropriations on the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives was in a rowdy session this morning as legislators commenced debate on the 2017 budget.

The rowdiness was triggered shortly after the attention of the lawmakers was drawn to the fact that N51bn had been allocated to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Channels tv reports that some of the lawmakers agreed to the allocation of the amount to the SGF while others were opposed to it.

The Speaker later intervened, stressing that the fund was not meant for the SGF but for the parastatals under the SGF office.

