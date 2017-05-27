Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Justice Ajumogobia borrowed N18m, refused to pay – witness – Vanguard

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Justice Ajumogobia borrowed N18m, refused to pay – witness
Vanguard
The founder, Chief Eecutive Officer of Arkleel Oil and Gas, Dr Gregory Ero, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court how embattled Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia stopped picking his calls after she borrowed N18 million from him to
Ex-Employer Cries Out 'Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Owes me N18m'Information Nigeria
How N87m Was Paid Into Ofili-Ajumogobia's Account-WitnessNaija247news

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.