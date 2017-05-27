Justice Ajumogobia borrowed N18m, refused to pay – witness – Vanguard
Vanguard
Justice Ajumogobia borrowed N18m, refused to pay – witness
Vanguard
The founder, Chief Eecutive Officer of Arkleel Oil and Gas, Dr Gregory Ero, yesterday told an Ikeja High Court how embattled Federal High Court Judge, Justice Rita Ofili Ajumogobia stopped picking his calls after she borrowed N18 million from him to …
Ex-Employer Cries Out 'Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Owes me N18m'
How N87m Was Paid Into Ofili-Ajumogobia's Account-Witness
