Justice Sophia Akuffo Is The Next Chief Justice – Peace FM Online

Justice Sophia Akuffo Is The Next Chief Justice
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has settled on Ms Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, as his choice for the position of Chief Justice, to take over from Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who retires on June 8, 2017. Graphic gathered that President …
