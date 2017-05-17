Juve Beat Lazio To Clinch Coppa Italia

Juventus beat Lazio to win a third successive Italian Cup final as goals from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci kept them on course for a treble this season with a 2-0 victory in the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday. The Turin side, who are on the verge of winning a sixth successive Serie A championship before…

