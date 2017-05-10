Pages Navigation Menu

Juventus beat Monaco again to advance to Champions League final

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Juventus of Italy on Tuesday qualified for their second UEFA Champions League final match in three seasons with a comfortable 4-1 aggregate victory over Monaco.

Already leading 2-0 from their away first leg, the Italian side extended their advantage when Mario Mandzukic stabbed in after his initial header was saved.

Dani Alves doubled their lead on the night with an instinctive volley from goalkeeper Danijel Subasic’s punched clearance.

Kylian Mbappe turned in Joao Moutinho’s low cross to pull one back in the second half, but the French Ligue 1 side could not pull off an unlikely comeback.

Juventus, whose last win in this competition was in 1996 and lost 1-3 to FC Barcelona in the 2015 final, will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final.

The final match is slated for Cardiff on June 3.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atletico host Real on Wednesday looking to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

