Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus Beat Monaco To Reach UCL Final

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Juventus reached their second Champions League final in three seasons after a 2-1 win at home to Monaco on Tuesday night secured a 4-1 victory on aggregate. Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves were on target for Serie A champions Juventus, who were beaten in the Champions League final by Barcelona in 2014-15. Juventus, who are…

The post Juventus Beat Monaco To Reach UCL Final appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.