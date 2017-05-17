Juventus Preparing €25 Million Bid For Barcelona’s Rafinha

Juventus are preparing a €25m bid for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rafinha, who came through the ranks at Barca, understands that the time might be right to leave the Nou Camp and he has no shortage of suitors if he decides to do so.

Juve are keen on the Brazil international and the Italian sports daily says they are planning to submit a €25m bid imminently in order to seal the deal as soon as possible.

The Italian champions are aware that Liverpool are also very interested in the 24-year-old.

Juventus Midfielder Sami Khedira is injury-prone and Claudio Marchisio also recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Rafinha is currently out for the rest of the season due to a meniscus injury.

