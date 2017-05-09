Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Juventus reach Champions League final

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Juventus secured their place in the final of the Champions League on Tuesday after beating Monaco 2-1 in their semi-final second leg to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Juventus’ forward from Croatia Mario Mandzukic celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match Juventus vs Monaco, on May 9, 2017 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. / AFP PHOTO

After their 2-0 win in last week’s first leg, goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves put the Italians out of sight before the interval.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the second half for Monaco, but Juventus go through to a second final in three seasons, where they will meet either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.

The post Juventus reach Champions League final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.