Juventus v Monaco starting line-ups

Starting line-ups in the Champions League semi-final second leg between Juventus and Monaco at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 1845 GMT; Juventus lead 2-0 on aggregate):

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Gianlugi Buffon (capt); Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Dani Alves, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro; Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic; Gonzalo Higuain

Coach: Massimiliano Allegri (ITA)

Monaco (4-4-2): Danijel Subasic; Andrea Raggi, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Djibril Sidibe; Nabil Dirar, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva; Radamel Falcao (capt), Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Leonardo Jardim (POR)

Referee: Bjoern Kuipers (NED)

