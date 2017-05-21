Juventus Win Serie A For The Sixth Time

Treble-chasing Juventus clinched a record sixth consecutive Serie A title thanks to victory over lowly Crotone. Mario Mandzukic, on his 31st birthday, turned home Juan Cuadrado’s cross from close range to give the perennial champions an early lead. Paulo Dybala curled home a brilliant free-kick and Alex Sandro headed in a third via the crossbar…

