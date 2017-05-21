Juventus wins sixth consecutive Serie A title – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Juventus wins sixth consecutive Serie A title
Juventus clinched a record sixth consecutive Serie A title after their 3 – 0 victory over Crotone on Sunday. Mario Mandzukic, on his 31st birthday, turned home Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range to give the perennial champions an early lead.
