Juventus wins sixth consecutive Serie A title – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Juventus wins sixth consecutive Serie A title
Daily Post Nigeria
Juventus clinched a record sixth consecutive Serie A title after their 3 – 0 victory over Crotone on Sunday. Mario Mandzukic, on his 31st birthday, turned home Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range to give the perennial champions an early lead.
