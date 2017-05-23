“Juzi ulikuwa mboch ukituuizia kahawa” Khaligraph hits Vera Sidika where it hurts the most – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
“Juzi ulikuwa mboch ukituuizia kahawa” Khaligraph hits Vera Sidika where it hurts the most
Ghafla!
Khaligraph tore into Vera Sidika after the socialite denied ever rubbing shoulders with him in Nakuru. The rapper attacked Vera's soft underbelly. Khaligraph and Vera Sidika have been exchanging fire ever since the rapper shared a photo he posed with …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!