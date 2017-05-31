Kabul blast: at least 40 casualties as bomb hits diplomatic quarter – The Australian
|
|
Kabul blast: at least 40 casualties as bomb hits diplomatic quarter
A massive blast rocked Kabul's diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour today, the latest attack to hit the Afghan capital. At least 40 people were killed or wounded in the attack, an interior ministry spokesman said. The spokesman, Najib Danish …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
