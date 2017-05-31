Kabul bomb: Dozens killed in Afghan capital’s diplomatic zone – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Kabul bomb: Dozens killed in Afghan capital's diplomatic zone
BBC News
A powerful vehicle bomb has struck the diplomatic area of the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least 80 people and injuring 350. The blast struck close to the German embassy in Zanbaq Square with civilians said to be the main casualties. The wounded …
At least nine killed, over 80 wounded in Kabul car bomb attack
Afghanistan explosion: 80 killed in blast near diplomatic area
Afghanistan blast: Car bomb kills and injures dozens in in Kabul's diplomatic quarter
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!