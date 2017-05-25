Kachikwu: Nigeria open to joining OPEC production cut — but not right now – TheCable
TheCable
Kachikwu: Nigeria open to joining OPEC production cut — but not right now
TheCable
Emmanuel Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, says that Nigeria is not opposed to joining OPEC production cuts but that would only happen when the country is back to full production. “First, our production is still relatively about 1.5 …
