Kaduna 2019 Guber: Youths Urge Senator Shehu Sani To Contest

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,Kaduna

Kaduna State Youths in their hundreds from Zaria and other communities have ‎urged the Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, Shehu Sani to vie for the 2019 governorship election in the State.

The officials of Senator Shehu Sani Contact and Mobilization Committee who paid a courtesy visit on the lawmaker in Kaduna yesterday, said

that the decision to mobilize several supporters to enjoined the Senator to contest for the 2019 Governorship election was to draw from his populist and talakawas posture in driving development in Kaduna State.

The chairman of the Shehu Sani contact and mobilization committee, Zaria chapter, Alhaji Yakubu Umar, in his address explained that the

need for purposeful development in the State informed the reasons why the group was established, saying that “we need people like you to

come out in 2019 to spur development in our State and for the progress of our entire nation”.Umar said.

“we sponsored ourselves in this committee and all the contact and mobilization we are carrying out have to be sponsored by us. We are rooting for you to be our Governor, Isha Allah come 2019.

We started with 7 people in this Forum but today we are now in hundreds. We started from Zaria, but today we have covered places like Soba, Sabongari, Ikara, Giwa, Saminaka and other environs. We will

stand on our feet until you succeed”.

While receiving the members of the group, Senator Sani commended their effort in asking him to contest for the Governorship in 2019, saying that he would study the situation and deliberate with

members of the committee as the forth coming general elections draw closer.

Meanwhile, Senator Sani lamented the poor level of development in the State, as he criticized Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the proposed plans to build

a refinery in the State.

He said: “I am here to welcome this strong delegation of groups and association of youths from Zaria city and environs. This is one of so many visits I have been receiving. But this is so special because it

is happening during the period of celebration of our democracy when all Nigerians are taking stock of what has happened in the last two years”.

“As a Senator representing Kaduna central zone and from Kaduna State, we are duty bound to listen to those who elected into office and recount our achievements and challenges”, he explained.

According to Senator Sani, “the people of Zaria that today visited me attest to the level of problems and challenges that we faced as a people in this state”, saying that “I am 100 percent opposed to the

attempt to remove the district heads in Kaduna State”.

“District heads have paid very important roles in the restoration of peace and order in the state and must be preserved. We are opposed to, and unreservedly condemn the attempt by the state government to sell over 2,000 houses which we inherited from the previous administration.

If Governor El-Rufai is interested in selling houses, he should build his own and sell it and he should not sell the ones that he inherited”.

“And we also deeply concerned that the amount of money allocated to Kaduna State in terms of federal revenue allocation is not commensurate to the level of development in the State, and there is a need for the Governor of the State to tell us how he officially intend to spend the Paris refund fund. 100 of millions of dollars have been given to State Governors but in Kaduna State we don’t know where that money is going into”.

Speaking on the new refinery proposed by Governor El-Rufai, Sani pointed out, “we also hear that there is an attempt to build a refinery in Kaduna. There is a lot of questions we need to ask

ourselves”.

“Firstly, the existing Kaduna refinery is operating below capacity, what will be the use of having a refinery built again in Kaduna State?

Then secondly how can a Governor of a State that is saying that Government should not be involved in building or running industries, that have sold over 30 industries built by Balarabe Musa; why is the

government building another refinery. And everyone knows it that you cannot run a refinery with electricity from Kaduna Electric”.

“The present refinery in Kaduna built by the federal government is run through an independent power supply. And again, the running cost of a

refinery is over 100 million naira per day. With which money will Kaduna State Government be used in running such a refinery?”

“There are a lot of questions we need to ask ourselves. The Governor is giving contract to a Chinese company to build the refinery in

Kaduna, which other company bided for that contract? Because before you give contract you must have a tender”.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai, said recently that the prospect of Kaduna State to have a new refinery that would be producing 50,000 barrels of petrol per has brightened following the signing of an

agreement between the state government and a Chinese firm.

“The selection of CMEC means that our plan for a greenfield refinery in Kaduna is gathering pace. The project includes laying an associated 400km pipeline from the border of Niger Republic to Kaduna to transfer crude oil to the proposed refinery. Project goals also include the

construction of an 80-100 MW power plant adjacent to the refinery.”

EL-Rufai explained that the refinery project is being sponsored by the Kaduna Refinery Consortium, consisting of Kaduna State, DGE/CCEGC and

Tianjin, had earlier signed an agreement in Kaduna committing themselves to the project.

The post Kaduna 2019 Guber: Youths Urge Senator Shehu Sani To Contest appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

