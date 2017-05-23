Kaduna blacklists 11 Contractors – Vanguard
Daily Trust
Kaduna blacklists 11 Contractors
Vanguard
The Kaduna State Government has blacklisted 11 contractors and have petitioned them to the economic and Financial Crimes Commission for collecting funds for projects and not executing them. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The Kaduna state …
Kaduna blacklists erring contractors who fled with state money
