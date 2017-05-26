Kaduna, Chinese Firm Sign Pact For New Kaduna Refinery – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Kaduna, Chinese Firm Sign Pact For New Kaduna Refinery
Leadership Newspapers
Kaduna State government delegation's visit to China led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has brightened prospects for the development of a new 50,000 barrels per day refinery in Kaduna. In a statement signed by El-Rufai's spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the …
Chinese firm to build Kaduna refinery, source crude from Niger Republic
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!