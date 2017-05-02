Kaduna Container Depot commences operation next month

By Godfrey Bivbere

CONSTRUCTION work at the inland container depot, icd, located in kaduna is 98 percent completed and full port operations is set to commence before end of next month, the Kaduna Area officer of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Bala Adamu, has said.

Adamu told Vanguard, yesterday, that the facility received about 15 containers between Sunday and Monday this week.

Adamu who disclosed that the level of work needed for full port operation at the facility has been completed also said that the warehouse, water treatment plate, examination bay, office accommodation for all officials at the facility and others have been completed.

Kaduna ICD is a tripartite collaboration between the Federal Government, the Kaduna State Government and Inland Containers Nigeria Limited and it is being facilitated by the NSC.

Adamu said the manifest for cargoes destined for ICD Kaduna for now would read ‘Lagos/Kaduna’, meaning that such cargo will first land in Lagos port from where it would be moved to the Kaduna ICD without examination since it is on transit.

He further informed that these goods would be moved to Kaduna by road or rail depending on which is available.

The post Kaduna Container Depot commences operation next month appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

