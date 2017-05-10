Kaduna Dry Port To Be Commissioned Soon – Shippers’ Council – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Kaduna Dry Port To Be Commissioned Soon – Shippers' Council
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, says the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is set to be commissioned at any time soon. Mr Bello said this while addressing stakeholders on Wednesday …
'Kaduna Inland Dry Port Set For Commissioning'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!