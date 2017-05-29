Kaduna Electric Donates Furniture To Kaduna School – Leadership Newspapers
|
Kaduna Electric Donates Furniture To Kaduna School
Leadership Newspapers
Presenting the furniture to the Principal in the presence of a crowd comprising the old boys association, officials of the State ministry of education, teachers and students of the college, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kaduna …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!