Kaduna Electric Donates Furniture To Kaduna School

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The Management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has donated 200 units of two-seater classroom furniture to Sardauna Memorial College Kaduna in an apparent response to calls by government at various levels and well-meaning individuals,.‎

Presenting the furniture to the Principal in the presence of a crowd comprising the old boys association, officials of the State ministry of education, teachers and students of the college, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kaduna Electric, Engineer Garba Haruna described the gesture as “the fulfillment of the Company’s corporate social responsibility to it franchise area”.

According to him, “Kaduna electric is a responsible corporate citizen of kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states and shall always identify with, and support the yearnings and aspirations of the government and people of the four states.

He called on the school authority to ensure that the furniture are put to proper use for the benefit of the present crop of students and even the future generation.

The electricity boss also used the occasion to appealed to electricity users in the Company’ franchise area to be alive to their responsibility, stating that the Company must be supported to grow. “The Company and it host communities are in a mutual beneficial relationship”, he further stated.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Malam Baba Sidi Muhammad Sunusi expressed the appreciation of the College and promised to ensure that the furniture are properly maintain for long lasting benefits to the students.

Also, the President of the Sardauna memorial college old boys Association, SAMOBA who was represented by the Vice President, Mr. Joshau Gambo commended the Management of Kaduna Electric for the kind gesture, stressing that it shall go a long way in making teaching and learning environment more conducive.

He called on other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate what he called “patriotic disposition” of the electricity distribution company

The Kaduna Zonal Director of the state ministry of education also pour encomiums on the electricity distribution company urging it to continue to provide support to noble projects like this.

