Kaduna Govt. To Distribute 5,000 Tablets To Secondary School Students

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,Kaduna

In a bid to enhance teaching and learning in public secondary schools across the state, the Kaduna State Government said that it had procured 5000 computer tablets to be distributed to its secondary school students.

Prof Andrew Nok, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, told newsmen in Kaduna on Monday that the step was to equip the students with Information Technology (IT) skills and integrate them into the IT world.

“The tablets are loaded with all the needed programmes and will be distributed to SSI students in all public secondary school across the state.

“By the time the SSI students move to SSII, the government will procure another set of tablets and distribute to the newly admitted SSI students.

“We will continue this way until all our senior secondary school students have computer tablets and are part of the IT driven world,’’ he said.

The commissioner added that the effort would not only improve teaching and learning but would also make the students computer compliant.

Nok said the state government had equally gone some steps further by setting aside N100 million research grant to solve some environmental, health and security issues in the state.

According to him, the grant is open for any scientist from any institution who wished to carry out a research, either on health, environment, conflict resolution or other issues confronting the state.

“We are calling on scientists and researchers to take the opportunity and access the grant.

“All they need to do is to send a proposal and if we are convinced it would solve a pressing problem in the state, we will give such a person a go,’’ the commissioner said.

