Kaduna Govt. to seal off Kaduna Electric, five others over N216.3 million tax invasion

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, KDRIS, has obtained an order of the court to seal off the premises of Kaduna Electric and five other companies for failure to pay tax amounting to N216,367,453.64. The Executive Chairman of KDIRS, Muktar Ahmed, made this known to newsmen in Kaduna. He explained that Kaduna Electric Distribution Company […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

