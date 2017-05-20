Kaduna Govt. to seal off Kaduna Electric, five others over N216.3 million tax invasion
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service, KDRIS, has obtained an order of the court to seal off the premises of Kaduna Electric and five other companies for failure to pay tax amounting to N216,367,453.64. The Executive Chairman of KDIRS, Muktar Ahmed, made this known to newsmen in Kaduna. He explained that Kaduna Electric Distribution Company […]
