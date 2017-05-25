Kaduna State Govt. generates N6.7bn IGR from January to April – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Kaduna State Govt. generates N6.7bn IGR from January to April
Daily Trust
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said it generated N6.7 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and April. The Executive Chairman of KDIRS, Muktar Ahmed, announced this in Kaduna on Thursday at a news …
