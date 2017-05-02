Kaduna’s Primary School Enrolment Increases To 2.1m

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has said that already his administration has increased enrolment in public primary schools from 1.1million to 2.1million.

In a congratulatory message signed by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, to the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state on the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day, the governor said the state is about to launch a contributory health insurance scheme, and that a bill to this effect is being considered by the state House of Assembly.

The governor commended workers for their doggedness and dedication to the development and unity of Kaduna State.

The message reads in part:”Malam Nasir el-Rufai has congratulated the leadership of the NLC and its affiliates in Kaduna State on the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day.

“We will continue to support our workforce towards development and peace of our state. The workers in all sectors are making a great contribution to the progress of our state.

“The government appreciates the support of the workers since 2015. The successful launch of the Kaduna State Public Service Revitalization and Renewal Project owes much to the support and cooperation of our work force.

“The Kaduna State government is determined to restore the public service as the facilitator of good governance. Every government relies on the public service for its governance agenda, and its success in realizing its programmes depends on the quality and commitment of the service.

“The provision of public goods is one key way of appreciating the sacrifices of workers. Improving access to education and healthcare are priorities for this government. Already, we have increased enrolment in public primary schools from 1.1million to 2.1million. The state is about to launch a contributory health insurance scheme, and a bill to this effect is being considered by the state House of Assembly.”

