KAI officials punish elderly man for not using the pedestrian bridge in Lagos

An elderly man who disobeyed Lagos State road use law, was seen being punished by KAI officials (Kick Against Indiscipline) this morning. The man who didn’t use the pedestrain bridge in Lagos, was seen doing frog-jump.

The post KAI officials punish elderly man for not using the pedestrian bridge in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

