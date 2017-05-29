Kalonzo urges Wetang’ula rivals to step down – The Standard
The Star, Kenya
Kalonzo urges Wetang'ula rivals to step down
The Standard
NASA Co-Principal Sen. Moses Wetangula is cleared by IEBC Returning Officer Bungoma Mrs Bilha Kiptugen to vie for Bungoma Senate. He was accompanied by Co- Principal and Wiper Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka. The Leaders held a roadshow in …
Wetang'ula brags of 'easy win' as IEBC clears him for Bungoma Senate race
