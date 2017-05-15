Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kalu advises Obiano to join APC – Daily Trust

Posted on May 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Kalu advises Obiano to join APC
Daily Trust
A former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has asked Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to retain his seat in the November 18 governorship election. He said the party was ever …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.