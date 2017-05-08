Kalu Delivers Lecture At UNN, UNIZIK

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, will on Thursday and Friday consecutively deliver lectures at Nnamdi Azikiwe University( UNIZIK) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Kalu, who has carved a niche in business and leadership, is billed to pres­ent a paper titled: “Culture, leadership and higher education in Nigeria ” in the UNN.

A statement signed by the Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNN, Professor Christian Onyeji, said “the lecture is designed to discuss how contemporary developments in leadership, governance and higher education have eroded our core values and hindered self actualization in Nigeria.”

Kalu is expected to present his views on the standard of higher education arising from his experiences as an active leader and entrepreneur in Nigeria.

Onyeji said that “The nomination for the intellectual exercise is usually reserved for those with passion and interest in education, human development and youth empowerment.

“Dr Orji Uzor Kalu is among the most fitting Nigerians who have combined leadership, governance and entrepreneurship with enviable successes.

“He has been adjudged the best to deliver this year’s lecture to draw requisite response and interest from the public, being a strong representative of success in entrepreneurship and leadership.”

Kalu who is presenting a lecture in UNN for the second time in three years would be speaking to participants drawn from all walks of life.

Similarly, the former governor is expected to chair the 2017 Faculty of Arts international conference, UNIZIK , Awka on Thursday; with the theme of the conference ‘The Humanities and Change Management.”

