Kane on target as Spurs cruise in Hong Kong – Vanguard

Premier League top sharpshooter Harry Kane played just 15 minutes but still had time to score as Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a 4-1 victory over newly-crowned Hong Kong champions Kitchee on Friday. Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane …
