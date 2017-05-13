Pages Navigation Menu

Kano anti-corruption agency suspends probe of Emir Sanusi indefinitely

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Kano State government anti-corruption agency has suspended investigation into the finances of the Emirate Council According to Premium Times, the chairman of the body, Muhyi Gado, stated that the suspension was indefinite. Gado explained that the commission could not continue, as the House of Assembly was also conducting an investigation. “We are not happy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

