Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Suspends Probe Of Emir Sanusi

Kano State government’s anti-corruption agency has suspended probe into the financial dealings of Emir Sanusi. Vanguard gathered this not quite some hours ago.

Information reaching us states that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission was investigating alleged misuse of N6 billion.

The state’s House of Assembly launched a separate investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II, following allegations of funds misappropriation, “defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference”.

The chairman of the anti-corruption body, Muhyi Gado, said the commission was suspending its probe “indefinitely”.

He said the commission could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation.

Mr. Gado declined further comments.

According to a source “We are not happy with the coming in of the House of Assembly into this matter and we cannot continue doing the same thing with them; that is why we allowed them to do it themselves,” the source said.

“You see many would rather see the House interference as purely political while our own has nothing to do with that. We do things professionally according to the dictate of laws.”

The source said the commission was prepared to resume the probe if the House allowed it.

The post Kano Anti-Corruption Agency Suspends Probe Of Emir Sanusi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

